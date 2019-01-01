My Queue

Ravi Venkatesan

Guest Writer
Chairman, Bank of Baroda Board

About Ravi Venkatesan

Ravi Venkatesan is the chairman of the Board at Bank of Baroda. He is also a fund advisor to Kalaari Capital and a venture partner at impact investor Unitus Seed Fund. He is the founder chairman of Social Venture Partners India, a national network of philanthropists addressing social problems through venture philanthropy. He serves on the boards of Rockefeller Foundation, Infosys Ltd, and Strand Lifesciences. Venkatesan is also the author of the acclaimed book "Conquering the Chaos: Win in India, Win Everywhere" published by Harvard Business Review.

He has also been the chairman of Microsoft India, and the chairman of publicly-held Cummins India, and helped establish the Cummins College of Engineering, India's first engineering college for women, in Pune. He was voted as one of India's best management thinkers by Thinkers50.