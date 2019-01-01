My Queue

Ravi Virmani

Ravi Virmani

Founder and MD, CrediHealth

About Ravi Virmani

Started by seasoned entrepreneur and industry veteran Ravi Virmani, CrediHealth incepted in 2014 is one-of-its-kind online healthcare platform that leverages technology to help patients navigate through the complex healthcare system. CrediHealth is the only Indian healthcare company to have tie-ups with over 630 hospitals in Tier I as well as Tier II geographies.

CrediHealth has achieved breakeven and cash positive within just three years of operations. Credihealth has recently raised USD 1.5 million in Pre-Series A funding round from Tolaram Group and Mountain Pine Capital.