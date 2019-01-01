About Raz Rafaeli
Raz Rafaeli is the CEO and co-founder of Secret Double Octopus, a mobile-based keyless and password-free authentication technology. Rafaeli holds an M.Sc. in Computer Science from the Technion Institute of Technology.
