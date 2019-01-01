About Rebecca Angus Smith
Rebecca Angus Smith is managing director of New York-based, women-led design studio RoAndCo. She has worked both in-house and on the agency side within the communications industry for almost 20 years, having started her career as a strategist in London and Paris, where she developed business and communication strategies for some of the world’s most influential brands, including Ralph Lauren, Google, Tiffany, MAC Cosmetics, Lola and 11 Honore. Her experience ranges from implementing strategies for leadership brands in times of crisis, to assisting start-up businesses that required nontraditional marketing strategies.