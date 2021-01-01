Reenita Malhotra Hora

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Interviews Are a 2-Way Street: How to Make the Most of Them for Mutual Success
Whether you're a hiring manager or an interviewee, here's what you should be looking for during an interview to ensure a good fit for both parties.
Want to Make a Name for Yourself as a Thought Leader? You'll Need These Two Things to Stand Out in the Saturated Space.
Don't fall for the "Fake it till you make it" trap.
Why I Don't Hire People Who Do Their Job
If a company is going to create real change, its employees must be innovative and go above and beyond in their work.