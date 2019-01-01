Reggie Bradford brings more than 20 years of experience to his role as Senior Vice President of Product Development at Oracle. In his current role, he leads a team responsible for developing Oracle’s integrated suite of social cloud applications, social marketing, content creation, analytics, listening, and community management.

Prior to joining Oracle, Bradford was the founder and CEO of Vitrue, the global leader in cloud-based social marketing platforms. Vitrue was acquired by Oracle in May 2012. Prior to Vitrue, Bradford held executive management positions at Tandberg Television, N2 Broadband, and WebMD.

Over the course of his career, Bradford has received a number of industry accolades recognizing his success as an entrepreneur and internet visionary, including Business Insider’s 2014 Most Influential People in Cloud Computing, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Distinguished Entrepreneur Award in 2013, and Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2012.

Bradford currently serves on the board of directors of Integrate, a cloud-based marketing and media services provider, and Mana Health, a healthcare technology startup which helps physicians glean trends from patient medical record data. He is also on the board of Persado, a cloud-based platform bringing persuasion automation to marketers and copywriting.

Bradford received a BBA in finance from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Emory University.