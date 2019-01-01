My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Renato Pelissaro

Renato Pelissaro

Director de Marketing de PayPal LatAm

About Renato Pelissaro

Director de Marketing de PayPal LatAm

More From Renato Pelissaro

¿Sabes quién te compra? El tesoro al final del arcoíris
Consumidores

¿Sabes quién te compra? El tesoro al final del arcoíris

Renato Pelissaro, director de marketing de PayPal Latam, nos explica cómo puedes identificar a tu consumidor para darle mejores ofertas.
4 min read