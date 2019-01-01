My Queue

Rex Chen

Guest Writer
Founder of TikTeck,

Rex Chen is the founder of TikTeck, a new brand launched at CES offering consumers “Factory Technology Direct” IoT, smart home and health/wellness gadgets priced at 30-70 percent less than comparable/competitive products. For the last 10 years Chen has held an executive role in IoT product development and manufacturing businesses and is now launching TikTeck to cut out the middle man and bypass traditional retail channels to offer the same high-quality gadgets direct to consumers at a fraction of the cost.

 