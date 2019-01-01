My Queue

რეზი ბესელაშვილი

რეზი ბესელაშვილი

Contributor
ანტრეპრენერი, მარკეტინგის სპეციალისტი და ლექტორი, გრაფიკული დიზაინერი. კომპანია AlterSocks-ის თანადამფუძნებელი

About რეზი ბესელაშვილი

ანტრეპრენერი, მარკეტინგის სპეციალისტი და ლექტორი, გრაფიკული დიზაინერი.

კომპანია AlterSocks-ის თანადამფუძნებელი

More From რეზი ბესელაშვილი

როგორ დავიწყოთ ბიზნესი

უშეცდომო ადამიანები არ არსებობენ, რომ ბრძენი ადამიანი სხვის შეცდომებზე სწავლობს, ხოლო ჭკვიანი - საკუთარზე
4 min read
მარკეტინგი

ბევრ ადამიანს ბრენდინგი მხოლოდ ლოგო და ფერი ჰგონია, თუმცა ეს მოსაზრება მცდარია
4 min read
ინსპირაცია

დიეტა და ბიზნესი ძალიან ჰგავს ერთმანეთს – რთულია დაწყება, მაგრამ უფრო რთულია შედეგების შენარჩუნება!
5 min read
ზრდის სტრატეგიები

"შემიძლია თამამად ვთქვა, „ყველაფერშიკობა" ძალიან გამომადგა ბიზნესში!"
4 min read
როგორ დავიწყოთ ბიზნესი

5 შეკითხვა, რომელიც საკუთარ თავს უნდა დაუსვათ
5 min read
სოციალური მედია

ინტერნეტმა ბიზნესებსა და მარკეტერებს მისცა საშუალება, რომ შედარებით მცირე დანახარჯებითა და ჭკვიანური კამპანიებით მიიღონ მათთვის ძალიან კარგი შედეგები
4 min read
ტექნოლოგია

"ინტერნეტის და ე.წ. „ჭკვიანი ტელეფონის" საშუალებით, შემიძლია მშვიდად გავემგზავრო საზღვარგარეთ და ვმართო ბიზნესი მსოფლიოს ნებისმიერი წერტილიდან"
4 min read