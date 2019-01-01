ALIGN YOUR BUSINESS FOR SUCCESS

From overarching vision to individual competency scorecards, Total Alignment arms you with powerful concepts and tools to run a successful, efficient business. No matter what size or type of business you run, business strategy experts Dr. Riaz Khadem and Linda Khadem show you how to align your team and operations from the ground up and from the top down.

Total Alignment is the result of innovative thinking, solid research, and thirty successful years of consulting experience with major companies. Whether your team struggles most with communication, accountability, or motivation, this book will help you inspire your organization to produce efficiently, engage in the company’s vision, and hold each other accountable to achieve solid, sustained progress. Implement these concepts and tools to gain coherence, strength, and value:

Measure and narrow alignment gaps in key areas of your business using the Alignment Survey

Plan for your company’s growth and measure it along the way with the Alignment Map

Define clear roles and responsibilities for each member of your team to ensure accountability with Accountability Assignment worksheets

worksheets Eliminate silos, inefficiencies, and redundancies with the one page management strategy

Set short- and long-term goals that add value to each branch of the company as well as the business as a whole

Plus, gain access to easy-to-use templates to analyze your company’s alignment, including Business and Individual Scorecards, the Competency Worksheet, an Action Plan Commitment chart, and the Performance and Effort Indexes.