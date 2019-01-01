My Queue

Riccardo Campione

Guest Writer
Researcher, Consultant and Academic

About Riccardo Campione

Riccardo Campione is a researcher, consultant and academic in the field of service sciences. He is dedicated to developing the next generation of entrepreneurs at Les Roches Global Hospitality Education