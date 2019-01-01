About Riccardo Campione
Riccardo Campione is a researcher, consultant and academic in the field of service sciences. He is dedicated to developing the next generation of entrepreneurs at Les Roches Global Hospitality Education.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.