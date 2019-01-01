My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rich Campagna

Rich Campagna

Guest Writer
Vice President of Marketing

About Rich Campagna

Rich Campagna is VP of Products at Bitglass and drives the company's product management and marketing. Prior to becoming an integral team member at Bitglass in April 2013, Rich was senior director of product management at F5 Networks, responsible for access security. Rich gained valuable experience in product management and sales engineering at Juniper Networks and at Sprint before working at F5. Rich received an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.