Rich Campagna is VP of Products at Bitglass and drives the company's product management and marketing. Prior to becoming an integral team member at Bitglass in April 2013, Rich was senior director of product management at F5 Networks, responsible for access security. Rich gained valuable experience in product management and sales engineering at Juniper Networks and at Sprint before working at F5. Rich received an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.