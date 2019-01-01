Richard Fertig, founder and president of Brilliant Transportation, set out to redefine the ground transportation industry with passion and purpose.Richard is intensely focused on partnering with companies and event planners globally to Make Travel Great®. In less than five years, Brilliant Transportation has solved some of the most complex design, production and transportation challenges for the most influential companies in the world.
