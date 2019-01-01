My Queue

Richard Koch

Richard Koch

VIP Contributor
British Author, Speaker, Investor, and former Management Consultant and entrepreneur.

About Richard Koch

Richard Koch is an entrepreneur who has made over $300 million from starting businesses and investing in early stage venture capital. His businesses have included Filofax, Plymouth Gin, Belgo Restaurants, Betfair, FanDuel, and Auto1. Formerly he was a consultant with the Boston Consulting Group and a partner of Bain & Company before cofounding LEK consulting. He is author of many books on business and ideas, including The 80/20 Principle, which has sold over a million copies and been translated into 35 languages, and his newest title Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed. Richard wrote the foreword to the Entrepreneur Press bestseller, 80/20 Sales and Marketing by Perry Marshall.

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

By Richard Koch

