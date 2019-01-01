Nearly all of the great success stories of the twentieth century—right up to the present day—are stories of simplifying.

Over the last 40 years Richard Koch has worked to uncover the simple principles and strategies behind every successful business. With the help of venture capitalist Greg Lockwood and supported by research from OC&C Strategy Consultants, Koch has uncovered the one uniting principle behind successful companies such as IKEA, the Boston Consulting Group, Honda, and Uber: Simplify.

Taking the principle one step further, Koch has identified that companies will either be price simplifiers—consider flying a budget airline stripped of all the extras that still takes you from point A to point B—or proposition simplifiers—such as Apple with their easy-to use products for a large market willing to pay a premium. In this book, Koch and Lockwood dissect case studies to share the secrets behind the great simplifiers of business.

You’ll learn how to:

• Decide which simplifying strategy is the best option for your business

• Model your business as a price or proposition simplifier

• Make your products and services more useful and better looking

• Spike demands and create markets that didn’t exist before

• Redesign your business process and transform your industry in nine steps

• Implement the three fundamental principles to sparking a price revolution

Are you ready to become the next market leader? Start simplifying today.