About Richard Lieberman

Richard Lieberman is recognized as a leading employment law and intellectual property expert, ranked as one of top lawyers in The International Who’s Who of Business Lawyers, America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, Chambers USA, and The International Who’s Who of Business. He has written numerous legal articles and his previous book Personal Foul: Coach Joe Moore vs. The University of Notre Dame was a bestseller and won the Society of Midland Authors, Honorable Mention Adult Nonfiction. His newest book is Your Job & How Technology Will Change It: Surviving & Succeeding In The New Work World.