Richard Lorenzen is CEO of Fifth Avenue Brands, a public-relations firm in New York. He speaks nationally on entrepreneurship and has been featured on Fox News, Entrepreneur, Huffington Post and more. Lorenzen sits on the Young Entrepreneur Council, is a board member of Friends of the Children NY and is on the leadership council of the Clinton Foundation 20/30 Initiative.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.