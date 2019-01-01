Richard Sharp is the CTO of Yieldify. He joined Yieldify from Google where he lead the global product team responsible for banking comparison products. Previous to Google, Richard worked as a Senior Research Scientist for Intel before joining XenSource – a start-up formed from the University of Cambridge Computer Lab that was acquired by Citrix.

He has a PhD from the University of Cambridge and currently also works as Director of Studies for Computer Science and Fellow at the University of Cambridge.