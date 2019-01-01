My Queue

Richard Stokes

Richard Stokes

Guest Writer
Author, Founder and CEO of AdGooroo

About Richard Stokes

Richard Stokes is the founder and CEO of AdGooroo, a Chicago-based Kantar Media company and a provider of digital marketing intelligence. A certified expert in both email marketing and conversion optimization, Stokes is a respected speaker and author on search topics. Find him on Twitter at @AdGooroo.

Books By Richard Stokes

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising
Featured

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

By Richard Stokes

Buy Now