Richard Swart

Guest Writer
Chief Strategy Officer, NextGen Crowdfunding

About Richard Swart

Richard Swart is the Chief Strategy Officer of NextGen Crowdfunding. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, he also serves as a member of the University of Cambridge’s Alternative Financing Industry Board. Richard is also a founding board member of the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) and the Crowdfunding Intermediary Regulatory Advocates (CIFRA). Additionally, he advises the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and works with several other prominent foundations, think tanks, funds and corporations.