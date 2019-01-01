Rick Conklin

Richard Conklin is a seasoned computer networking, switching and security expert with over 25 years of experience. He has 11 granted and several pending patents and specializes in developing and advancing innovative technologies. Past employers include Ciena Corporation (where he held the positions of Senior Principal Engineer and Senior Manager), Scientific Atlanta, Motorola and Siemens.
