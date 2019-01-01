Rick Grossmann

The Insider’s Guide to Buying a Franchise or Franchising Your Business

Determine if running a franchise is right for you

Navigate franchise disclosure documents and agreements

Identify the signs of a good franchise opportunityIf you’re thinking of franchising your existing business, you’ll learn how to:

Pick the best method for expanding your business

Understand the keys to establishing a successful franchise system

Evaluate potential franchisees and grow your franchiseWhether you want to buy a franchise or franchise your own business you’ll learn what to expect, how to move forward, and how to avoid costly mistakes--making Franchise Bible required reading.

