Rick Grossmann is the author of Franchise Bible (Entrepreneur Press®, 201) a leading franchise industry expert with over 20 years of experience in helping both franchisors and franchisees grow their businesses. A successful franchisor himself, Rick developed a high tech/high touch franchise marketing and sales system selling hundreds of franchises in North America capturing ranking in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top 500 franchises in less than three years.
The Insider’s Guide to Buying a Franchise or Franchising Your Business
In this easy-to-read guide, franchise expert Rick Grossmann and franchise attorney Michael J. Katz impart decades-worth of insight and advice on what it takes to make your franchise operation successful. Grossmann and Katz share expert tutorials, tricks of the trade, and access to sample franchise documents, checklists, and questionnaires designed to get you organized, support you through the process and get your new franchise off the ground. If you’re thinking of buying a franchise, you’ll learn how to:
Determine if running a franchise is right for you
Navigate franchise disclosure documents and agreements
Identify the signs of a good franchise opportunityIf you’re thinking of franchising your existing business, you’ll learn how to:
Pick the best method for expanding your business
Understand the keys to establishing a successful franchise system
Evaluate potential franchisees and grow your franchiseWhether you want to buy a franchise or franchise your own business you’ll learn what to expect, how to move forward, and how to avoid costly mistakes--making Franchise Bible required reading.