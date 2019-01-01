Rick Villalpando is known in the restaurant franchise business as the “Franchise Whisperer. As vice president of business development for RAMMP Hospitality Brands Inc., the franchisor behind MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual, Rick has franchised more than 50 percent of MR MIKES restaurants to millennial entrepreneurs in the last four years. In his 30 year career, he has sold more than 300 restaurants and has catalyzed success for some of Canada’s biggest casual dining brands -- Quiznos, Boston Pizza and East Side Marios.
