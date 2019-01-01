NeceSera is the brainchild of Riddhi Jain. She founded NeceSera in the year 2017 after her graduation.

Riddhi holds a Business Administration degree in Marketing and Information Systems & Operations Management from Goizueta Business School of Emory University in Atlanta. After returning to India (Delhi) following graduation, she was supposed to move to Mumbai for a regular job in marketing. Before changing cities, Riddhi spent her last month in Delhi helping out the family garment business. That is when she realized that the apparel industry in India lacked high-quality, comfortable garments. This realization led to the birth of NeceSera.

Hailing from a marketing background, she was confident of creating the most comfortable yet contemporary loungewear brand. She wanted to play with comfortable fabrics and chic designs which would strike a chord with the young, awarded millennials. Started off with the only idea of creating nightwears, the name 'Sera' was thought of. Though this would have only restricted the brand to target one domain of loungewear hence the word 'NeceSera' came into existence from the word 'Necessary', something that is essential for every woman’s life.

Riddhi intends on making NeceSera a one-stop destination to ‘Notch up your Comfort’.