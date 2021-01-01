Riddhima Chakraborty

Stocks

4 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in December

Huge federal spending should drive the infrastructure industry’s growth for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we think it could now be wise to scoop up the shares of quality infrastructure stocks...

Stocks

2 Home Improvement Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 40% or More

Because the demand for home improvement products and services is holding steady amid the “new normal” hybrid working culture, we think it could be wise to add home improvement stocks...

Stocks

Take Advantage of the Dip and Buy These 4 Retail Stocks on Sale

With the festive season almost upon us, retail sales are increasing owing to high consumer spending and attractive online discounts and offers. Therefore, we think it could be wise to...

Stocks

4 Cheap Stocks Under $15 That Are Screaming Buys

Because initial findings suggest the COVID-19 omicron variant may be less lethal than anticipated, the market is expected to maintain its long-term uptrend. So, we think it could be wise...

Stocks

2 Digital Transformation Stocks Investors Should Buy Right Now

Digital transformation shows no signs of slowing. And consistent innovations in AI and IoT are expected to accelerate this trend. Therefore, we think it could be wise now to scoop...

Stocks

Forget Disney, Buy These 2 Entertainment Stocks Instead

Even though the entertainment industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming months, the streaming services space has become overcrowded. So, not all industry participants are well-positioned to gain...

Stocks

2 Enterprise Software Stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

Because the remote working culture is expected to continue for the foreseeable due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the software industry should continue its rapid growth. So, we think...

Stocks

3 Industrial Stocks to Buy in December

The economy’s reopening and rising investments are driving the industrial sector’s recovery. That is why we think it could now be wise to now scoop up the shares of quality...

Stocks

4 Trucking Stocks That Should Continue to Benefit from Supply Chain Issues

The ongoing supply chain issues and the surge in demand for trucking services should keep driving the trucking industry’s growth. Therefore, it we think it could be wise to bet...

Stocks

4 Defense Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Despite lingering pandemic blues, the defense industry is gradually regaining investors’ interest due to increasing investments and favorable Presidential administrative policies. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet...

Stocks

4 ESG Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Socially Conscious Investors

At a time when increased consumer awareness has made healthcare and sustainability of almost equally high concerns to consumers and some investors, we think it would be wise for socially...

Stocks

3 Hydrogen Stocks Wall Street Believes are Overvalued

With the increasing focus of governments worldwide on decarbonization, the hydrogen industry is expected to achieve solid growth in the near term. Nevertheless, we think it could be wise to...

Stocks

2 REITs Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 60% or More

Because REITs are generally considered defensive plays, we think it could be wise to bet on quality REITs amid the current, inflationary environment. Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group...

Stocks

3 Popular Mega-Cap Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 30%

Given the current, uncertain state of the market, it could be safest to invest in mega-cap stocks for stable returns. And Wall Street analysts expect quality mega-cap stocks Visa (V),...

Stocks

4 Worst Performing Electric Vehicle Stocks in October

Even though the electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to achieve solid growth in coming years fueled by governments’ support worldwide, the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage is a significant challenge...

