Rimmi Singhi
Auto Stock Roundup: General Motors (GM) Dominates the Week's Top Stories
General Motors (GM) hogs the limelight with ambitious growth plans laid out at its Investor Day. Read on for other important stories that made headlines last week.
Is Sonic's (SAH) EchoPark Unit the Sole Driver of the Stock?
While Sonic's (SAH) used car segment EchoPark is the key attraction of the firm, we believe that its recent acquisition announcements are set to significantly boost the stock's prospects.
Auto Stock Roundup: ABG's $3.2B Deal, THO and KMX's Quarterly Results & More
Asbury's (ABG) deal to acquire Larry H. Miller Dealerships and TCA for $3.2 billion creates buzz. Thor's (THO) fiscal Q4 earnings top estimates, whereas CarMax's (KMX) fiscal Q2 profits disappoint.
Key Tidbits From 2021 J.D. Power APEAL Study
Porsche and Dodge lead the premium and mainstream brands, respectively. Meanwhile, Tesla emerges as the unofficial winner of the 2021 J.D. Power APEAL...
EV Roundup: TM's $13.5B Battery War Chest, NIO's $2B Share Offering & More
Toyota (TM) grabs headlines with its $13.5 billion investment plan to develop EV batteries. Meanwhile, NIO stock price declines as it plans to raise $...
Is Tesla (TSLA) Gradually Losing Its EV Dominance?
Tesla (TSLA) has managed to garner the reputation of a gold standard over the years, thanks to its first-mover advantage. But is the EV king slowly lo...
Are NIO, LI & XPEV Worth the Wager Post Q2 Results?
While NIO, LI and XPEV post improved year-over-year Q2 results, do they appear solid bets especially given their premium valuations?
Auto Stock Roundup: AAP & XPEV's Q2 Results, F's Output Cut & More
While Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and XPeng (XPEV) deliver improved year-over-year results for Q2, Ford (F) is yet again forced to slash production of F-...
5 Top-Ranked Stocks With Superior Earnings Yield
Consider adding high earnings yield stocks including IPI, MARA, CVLG, AXS and SIMO to your portfolio for handsome gains.
Auto Stock Roundup: TSLA's AI Day, GPI & WGO's Payout Hike & More
While Tesla (TSLA) generates a huge buzz with various futuristic announcements on AI day, Winnebago (WGO) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI) cheer investors...
How About Tapping the EV Era With These 3 Auto Parts Suppliers?
Stay invested in auto equipment suppliers including Meritor (MTOR), BorgWarner (BWA) and Magna (MGA) to reap long-term rewards from transition into EV...