My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rina Bardic

Rina Bardic

Guest Writer

About Rina Bardic

Rina Bardic is a senior marketer currently working in the professional services industry. As an insightful storyteller, her specialty lies into synthesizing complex ideas and information into effective communication strategies. Always striving to leave a positive mark on society, she works across multiple sectors such as media, entertainment and social entrepreneurship. Rina holds an Honors Masters Degree in Marketing Communications from the Middlesex University. 