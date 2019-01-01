Rina Bardic is a senior marketer currently working in the professional services industry. As an insightful storyteller, her specialty lies into synthesizing complex ideas and information into effective communication strategies. Always striving to leave a positive mark on society, she works across multiple sectors such as media, entertainment and social entrepreneurship. Rina holds an Honors Masters Degree in Marketing Communications from the Middlesex University.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.