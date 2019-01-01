Rishabh Beria, Co-founder of Airwhizz is armed with a decade of experience in the aviation industry. He is the Managing Director of Janus Aviation Pvt. Ltd, an aviation ground handling company with over 1000 employees at airports across the country. His success in the aviation sector is complimented by his other venture in the IT and software development domain, Janus Consultrix Pvt. Ltd. The combined experience he possess put him in an unique position to employ his insights from the aviation sector along with his passion for technology, to create a truly revolutionary app for passengers.

AirWhizz is a mobile application that studies and understands passenger behavior and provides relevant information to the passenger thereby making the entire airport experience personalized and intuitive. The app is dedicated to connecting passengers with services at the airport like restaurants and retail outlets, lounge & spa services, airport hotels.