Ritesh Singh

Having been in the communications and media industry for over 15+ years across digital & activation, during which he spearheaded business for noteworthy national and multinational brands.In the current avatar, as the co-founder and MD of ARM Worldwide, Ritesh has worked with a diverse list of clients across technology, education, e- commerce, and the BFSI sector. His ideology is crafted on a strong belief that, with the convergence of various media, digital is headed towards an experience where conventional and digital resources will be used hand in glove to give the best outputs.