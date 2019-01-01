Ritika Nangia, Founder of Funcart.in is a commerce graduate from Jesus & Mary College Delhi University & has done her post graduation in retail management from NIFT New Delhi. She went to Harvard University for a specialization course in strategic management & international business. She was working in the exports line for 4 years before starting her own venture. She loves travelling and exploring new places.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.