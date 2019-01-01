Ritika Puri is an accidental entrepreneur who founded Storyhackers, a company that helps business create impactful and inspiring content programs. She enjoys writing about data, teaching others things that she’s learning, and helping other entrepreneurs succeed through her involvement as the speaker curator for The Lean Startup Conference, expert liaison at Clarity.fm and advisor to Sortly.
