In 1996, the year which saw the rise of MNC and expansion of corporate culture in India, Ms Ritu Grover Kick started her dream of pioneering the concept of concierge services in India. Doing her normal day’s work of interior designing in an empty Gurgaon, She always used to wonder about an easy way to get things right. Things, which cannot be ignored neither can they be managed easily. She had always wondered how to create that much needed fine balance between non ending work and very important personal life.

Slowly and steadily, by fighting against all odds, believing in her vision and a very fresh idea of Concierge services for the Indian market, Ms Grover in 1988 opened her company, which is now the largest and well-known brand in the facility management Industry, The Global Helpdesk (TGH).