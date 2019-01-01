Ritu Malhotra

Ritu is a professional architect with over 26 years of industry experience. She is the Co-Founder and Chief of Content of India's leading home design platform Renomania.com. What makes Ritu's story unique is that she is an accomplished architect with over 26 years of experience. Launching an Internet start-up after a quarter of a century's work, and making a success of it, makes a great story. Renomania is well on its way to getting 500,000 monthly visitors by April 2016. Ritu has transited from a ‘brick and mortar’ set up to a digital business portal after over two decades of experience.

Prior to co-founding Renomania, she was Director at AA Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd., a New Delhi-based architecture and design firm that she co-founded with her husband Navneet Malhotra, also an architect.