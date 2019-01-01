My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ritu Malhotra

Ritu Malhotra

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and Chief of Content, Renomania

About Ritu Malhotra

Ritu is a professional architect with over 26 years of industry experience. She is the Co-Founder and Chief of Content of India's leading home design platform Renomania.com. What makes Ritu's story unique is that she is an accomplished architect with over 26 years of experience. Launching an Internet start-up after a quarter of a century's work, and making a success of it, makes a great story. Renomania is well on its way to getting 500,000 monthly visitors by April 2016. Ritu has transited from a ‘brick and mortar’ set up to a digital business portal after over two decades of experience.

Prior to co-founding Renomania, she was Director at AA Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd., a New Delhi-based architecture and design firm that she co-founded with her husband Navneet Malhotra, also an architect. 