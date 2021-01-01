Signing out of account, Standby...
Ritujay Ghosh
Latest
5 Apparel Stocks to Buy for the Upcoming Holiday Season
People have finally started spending on clothing and apparel, helping stocks of Hibbett Sports (HIBB), The Gap (GPS), and Tapestry, Inc. (TPR).
5 Stocks to Buy on Continued Expansion in Services Activity
The services sector has witnessed steady growth since reopening. This has seen companies like TransUnion (TRU), YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) putting up a good...
Retail Sales Jump in August: 5 Solid Stocks to Buy (Revised)
Rising fears over the pandemic once again saw people relying more on e-commerce in August, driving stocks like COST, TJX, CPRI, FL and GCO.
5 Stocks to Buy on a Rebounding Apparel Market
People have finally started spending on clothing and apparel, helping stocks of The Gap (GPS), Foot Locker (FL) and The TJX Companies (TJX).
Microchip Sales Continue to Soar on Higher Demand: 5 Winners
Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Semtech Corporation (SMTC) and ON Semicond...
Contactless Payment Gaining Popularity: 4 Stocks to Watch
With more people preferring the contactless mode of payment owing to the pandemic, companies like Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Pay and Apple's (AAPL) App...
4 Stocks to Buy on a Booming Online Grocery Market
Online grocery purchase has been gaining traction since the onset of the pandemic, which is helping stocks like Celsius Holdings (CELH), J & J Snack F...
4 Solid Casino Stocks to Buy on a Thriving Gambling Industry
Experts feel that the casino industry is recovering at a faster rate than expected and is on track to surpass $44 billion in revenues this year. This...
Remote Working Continues to Drive PC Sales: 4 Stocks to Watch
The pandemic has given a boost to PC sales, helping players like Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple, (AAPL), Lenovo (LNVGY) and Dell Technologies (DELL).
5 Stocks to Buy as Microchip Industry Continues to Thrive
Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM).
Consumer Spending, Personal Income Continue to Rise: 5 Picks
The rise in consumer confidence in July proves that people are showing faith in the economy, making this an ideal time to invest in consumer discretio...
6 Solid Stocks to Buy on a Promising Homebuilding Market
The U.S. homebuilding market has been doing well for quite some time, which has been helping stocks like NVR, KBH, MTH, MHO, CCS, and TPH.
4 Stocks to Track in a Thriving Video Gaming Industry
High demand for videogames during the pandemic has been boosting sales of consoles and games from MSFT, SONY, ATVI and EA.
5 Stocks to Buy on Unstoppable Housing Market Growth
The housing market still has immense potential and people are still buying homes despite surging prices which is helping stocks like KB Home (KBH), TR...