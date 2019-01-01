My Queue

Rob Dircks

Rob Dircks

Guest Writer
Author

About Rob Dircks

Rob Dircks is the Audible bestselling author of Where the Hell is Tesla?The Wrong Unit and Don’t Touch the Blue Stuff!, and is a member of SFWA (Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America). His prior work includes the anti-self-help book Unleash the Sloth! 75 Ways to Reach Your Maximum Potential By Doing Less, and a drawerful of screenplays and short stories. Some of these sci-fi short stories appear on Dircks's original audio short story podcast Listen To The Signal, also narrated by the author. Get in touch with him at RobDircks.com, and follow him on Twitter at @RobDircks.