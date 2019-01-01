My Queue

Rob Foregger

About Rob Foregger

Rob Foregger is an entrepreneur, dad, husband, Vermonter and an accidental activist, dedicated to mobilizing citizens to push for a bipartisan solution to fix the debt. Foregger co-founded Personal Capital and EverBank, one of the first online banks, and was the president of Fidelity Investments Personal Trust Co. Foregger is one of six people from Vermont, New York and San Francisco who launched the People’s Petition to Fix the Debt after a heated political discussion at a barbecue over Memorial Day.