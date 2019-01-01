About Rob LaPlante

Rob LaPlante began his television career in casting, eventually landing at Mark Burnett Productions where he came face‐to­‐face with Omarosa when casting her for the first season of The Apprentice. His work as a producer on the sixth season of The Apprentice garnered him a Best Reality Competition Series Emmy nomination. Rob joined Lighthearted Entertainment in 2011 as President. Under his leadership, Lighthearted has produced hits like MTV’s Are You the One?, VH1’s Dating Naked and Oxygen’s Last Squad Standing, among many others.