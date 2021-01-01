menu
Rob Meyerson
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Principal at Heirloom; Creator and host of How Brands Are Built
About Rob Meyerson
Rob Meyerson is a brand consultant, professional namer, and host of the How Brands Are Built podcast. He is also principal and founder of Heirloom, an independent brand strategy and identity firm in the San Francisco Bay Area.