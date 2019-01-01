Robert Courtney is the s enior executive director of Retail Profile Russia and Retail Impulse Nordics. He is an American lawyer and business executive with over 25 years’ experience as a principal in or advisor to the development and management of new ventures in Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, China, Taiwan and Japan. His international business and legal experience includes franchising, cross-border joint ventures, retail, real estate, healthcare services, travel, and information technology.