Success Secrets of the Sales Superstars

Everybody Sells.

Learn how Roger Newton, the co-discoverer of Lipitor, made an internal sale against all odds that championed the world’s all-time bestsell-ing drug. Meet Mark Roesler, CEO of CMG Worldwide, a firm that represents Elvis Presley, James Dean, Marilyn Monroe and hundreds of other departed celebrities. Gain valuable advice from storytellers Martin Shafiroff, America’s number-one financial advisor; Bob LaMonte, a super sports agent who specializes in repre-senting NFL head coaches; Dave Liniger, CEO of RE/MAX, a firm that annually sells more real estate than any other company in the world; Kevin Kelly, CEO of Heidrick & Struggles, the nation’s leading head-hunting firm in placing CEOs for Fortune 500 Companies; Neil Friedman President of Toys “R” Us, Tommy Millner, CEO of Cabela’s, Gary Fazio, Chairman of the Board, Simmons Bedding Company and many more fascinating sales and business leaders.

Bestselling authors Robert L. Shook and Barry Farber present you with an unmatched advantage into the world of business and sales— the secrets, strategies, tactics, and insights of an elite group of industry leaders. Handpicked to cover the crucial aspects of successful selling, these high-profile CEOs, executives, and entrepreneurs each share a story from their rise to the top of their field, and impart applicable lessons for always closing the sale (no matter what’s being sold).