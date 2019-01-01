My Queue

Robert Reid

Robert Reid

Guest Writer
CEO of Intacct

About Robert Reid

Robert Reid is the CEO of Intacct, a cloud-based financial-management software provider headquartered in San Jose, Calif. He has served as an executive of LucidEra, Siebel Systems, UpShot, Octel Communications, NBI and Zenith Data Systems.