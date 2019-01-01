Robert Skrob

Rake In The Green
Like working outdoors? Love nature? Then a lawn care of landscaping business is your chance to rake in plenty of green, while doing something you enjoy. Your business can range from the simpleâ€”mowing and edging lawns, raking leaves and clipping hedgesâ€”to applying chemicals and fertilizer, trimming and shaping trees, designing commercial landscapes and more.
Sharing practical, real-world instruction, tips and insider secrets for starting a lawn care or landscaping service, the experts at Entrepreneur help you choose which services to offer and walk you step-by-step through everything you need to know to get started and start reaping the rewards, including:
- How to find customers
- What equipment you'll need
- How to hire and manage employees
- Record keeping and accounting
- Where to find working capital
- How to calculate job estimates
- And more
There are thousands of homes, business parks, apartment complexes and shopping malls that need landscapingâ€”learn how to tailor your services and create your dream job today!