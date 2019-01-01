Robert Skrob

Rake In The Green

Like working outdoors? Love nature? Then a lawn care of landscaping business is your chance to rake in plenty of green, while doing something you enjoy. Your business can range from the simpleâ€”mowing and edging lawns, raking leaves and clipping hedgesâ€”to applying chemicals and fertilizer, trimming and shaping trees, designing commercial landscapes and more.



Sharing practical, real-world instruction, tips and insider secrets for starting a lawn care or landscaping service, the experts at Entrepreneur help you choose which services to offer and walk you step-by-step through everything you need to know to get started and start reaping the rewards, including:

How to find customers

What equipment you'll need

How to hire and manage employees

Record keeping and accounting

Where to find working capital

How to calculate job estimates

And more

There are thousands of homes, business parks, apartment complexes and shopping malls that need landscapingâ€”learn how to tailor your services and create your dream job today!