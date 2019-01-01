My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Roberto De la Mora

CMO y director de mercadotecnia, innovación y desarrollo de negocios de ho1a.

More From Roberto De la Mora

TI + Startups: el binomio emprendedor perfecto
Startups

TI + Startups: el binomio emprendedor perfecto

Roberto De la Mora, director de mercadotecnia de ho1a, habla sobre el arma secreta que hizo triunfar a las startups.
5 min read