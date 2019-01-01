After schooling at Winchester College in the UK, Robin Chhabra earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture, as well as a Master of Architecture from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Having worked on projects as diverse as theatre set design and heritage hotels with boutique architecture firm Kay Ngee Tan Architects in Singapore, Robin Chhabra joined the award-winning team at Serie Architects in Mumbai

Recognising the need to provide path-breaking thinkers with a work space that offers all the finesse of a top-notch office with none of the fuss involved in maintaining it, Robin Chhabra founded Dextrus in 2018.Spread across 15,000 square feet, Dextrus aims to delight from a visual standpoint. The aesthetics are warm, clean and simple, yet the space is alive with a tangible sense of surprise and freshness. A combination of gold and white reflects simplicity and prestige, while the occasional pop of pink, green and dark grey are amalgamated into the design to offer warmth and visual delight. Perfectly pruned plants add freshness, while textures such as the CNC-cut patterned wood panels and lime-plaster ceilings bring depth and texture. Indian artwork is used to highlight dexterity and skills of local artisans, thereby bringing home the idea of work and livelihoods.