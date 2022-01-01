Signing out of account, Standby...
Dr. Rod Berger
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Partner
Dr. Rod Berger has interviewed entrepreneurs spanning health care, education, technology,and entertainment. Dr. Berger is a partner at Strategos Group, and he is a guest lecturer at Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management. Dr. Berger also serves as a strategic advisor for JRG Ventures.
Michelle Beadle Is Back In the Big Time, and This Time It's On Her Terms
In an exclusive interview, the former ESPN talking head (her words) talks about her new podcast venture with The Athletic and explains what drives her, now that she's in the driver's seat.
Michelle Beadle está de regreso en el gran momento, y esta vez es en sus términos
En una entrevista exclusiva, la ex directora parlante de ESPN (sus palabras) habla sobre su nueva aventura de podcast con The Athletic y explica qué la impulsa, ahora que está en el asiento del conductor.