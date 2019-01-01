There are no Videos in your queue.
Roger Dooley
Guest Writer
Author, Keynote Speaker, Entrepreneur
About Roger Dooley
Roger Dooley is the author of Brainfluence: 100 Ways to Persuade and Convince Consumers with Neuromarketing
(Wiley), and writes the popular blog Neuromarketing
. He is the founder of Dooley Direct, a marketing consultancy, and co-founded College Confidential, the leading college-bound website. He’s been a serial entrepreneur since he left a senior strategy position at a Fortune 1000 company to enter the then-nascent home computer market.
