The average household in the United States is enrolled in 14 loyalty programs, ranging from grocery stores and gas stations to airlines and hotels* - is your company getting their business?

A marketing and business development strategy behind some of today's most popular companies, customer loyalty is increasingly becoming top of mind for cost-conscious consumers. Loyalty strategist Roger L. Brooks invites you to take part in the growing loyalty movement and shows you how to build a successful loyalty strategy following 10 essential steps.

Brooks covers:

A comprehensive 6-point initial launch plan

Strategy essentials including employee and company introductions to loyalty

Incorporating loyalty initiatives into your marketing plans and budgets

into your marketing plans and budgets How to create WOW factors to set your business apart from your competitors

to set your business apart from your competitors The best practices and proven techniques from more than 12 customer loyalty leaders, including: Chase JetBlue Verizon Subway Starbucks Nordstrom Wegmans T.G.I. Friday's CVS/pharmacy Bank of Montreal Saks Fifth Avenue Mens' Wearhouse



Plus, get additional resources at thepowerofloyalty.com Ultimately, as you customize your own program, you'll win long-term loyalty, create increased spending and generate greater profits!

*The 2009 Colloquy Loyalty Marketing Census