My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Roger L. Brooks

About Roger L. Brooks

Roger L. Brooks is the author of The Power of Loyalty: 10 Essential Steps to Build a Successful Customer Loyalty Strategy. He can be reached at (607) 584-5109 or at author@thepowerofloyalty.com.

Books By Roger L. Brooks

The Power of Loyalty
Featured

The Power of Loyalty

By Roger L. Brooks

10 Essential Steps to Build a Successful Customer Loyalty Strategy

Buy Now