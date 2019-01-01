The average household in the United States is enrolled in 14 loyalty programs, ranging from grocery stores and gas stations to airlines and hotels* - is your company getting their business?
A marketing and business development strategy behind some of today's most popular companies, customer loyalty is increasingly becoming top of mind for cost-conscious consumers. Loyalty strategist Roger L. Brooks invites you to take part in the growing loyalty movement and shows you how to build a successful loyalty strategy following 10 essential steps.
Brooks covers:
- A comprehensive 6-point initial launch plan
- Strategy essentials including employee and company introductions to loyalty
- Incorporating loyalty initiatives into your marketing plans and budgets
- How to create WOW factors to set your business apart from your competitors
- The best practices and proven techniques from more than 12 customer loyalty leaders, including:
- Chase
- JetBlue
- Verizon
- Subway
- Starbucks
- Nordstrom
- Wegmans
- T.G.I. Friday's
- CVS/pharmacy
- Bank of Montreal
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Mens' Wearhouse
Plus, get additional resources at thepowerofloyalty.com Ultimately, as you customize your own program, you'll win long-term loyalty, create increased spending and generate greater profits!
*The 2009 Colloquy Loyalty Marketing Census