My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rohak Sheth

Rohak Sheth

Contributor
Co-founder, Tasse de thé

About Rohak Sheth

Rohak Sheth completed his schooling in Singapore and college in Boston. He started his early career at Krasa Diamonds. It was his passion to create a brand made him realized the potential of tea especially that of loose tea leaves and presented a business proposal to his father, which he couldn’t refuse. Before venturing into tea business completely Rohak did his research in tea market and identified the gap in premium tea market. He has paid close attention to detail and design and utilized his business acumen to create TDT as a brand that symbolizes healthy addiction and affordable luxury.

 