A young entrepreneur from Delhi, Rohit Dhingra is the Co-Founder and CEO of TAGG – a fast growing consumer electronics brand. His strong inclination towards technology and a zeal to make it big in life gave him the idea of starting his own company of technologically advanced electronic products. In 2016, Rohit along with his two partners- Amitesh Bhardwaj and Saurav Prakash, founded TAGG with a mere investment of 4 Lakh rupees and after that there was no looking back. Today, with his utmost hard-work, dedication and expertise, Rohit has been successful in making an impact in the Indian market. The brand is already pushing revenue upwards of Rs 12 crores and is all set to enter the US and Japan market by the end of this year.

A graduate in Computer Science from Manav Rachna International University, Rohit started his career as a digital marketing trainee with India Today Group. He later worked with Vinove Software & Services Private Ltd and AdGlobal 360 as a Marketing Executive. During one of his market research, he found out that there is no Indian electronics brand which is producing quality products at a reasonable price point. He also observed that none of the Indian brands in this category have built a strong connect with its consumers and lack good after sale services. This is when Rohit decided to grab this opportunity and filled the gap in the market by launching TAGG.