Rohit M A is the Cofounder and Managing Director of Cloudnine Groupof Hospitals -- India’s leading chain of maternity, women and child careservice hospitals. Rohit has played a crucial role in the establishment

and growth of the company and expanded operations from a single hospital in South Bangalore to other locations in Bangalore, and now a multicity-chain across Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, with more than 18 units and in the pursuit to set up 10 more units in the coming years.

As Managing Director, Rohit currently oversees and is actively involved in several core areas of Cloudnine including strategy, digital revolution, public relations, employee engagement and with critical focus on

expansion of presence and development of new business models forthe company. He has also led and managed the entire gambit of professionalizing the company and attracting top talents who form the

core team of Cloudnine.

He has also been responsible for leading the entire journey and stake holder management of private equity investors and has attracted investments of over 100 million dollars through marquee investors, in the likes of Matrix Partners, Sequoia Capital and TrueNorth (previously IVFA) having invested in to the company.