About Rohit Poddar

Mr. Rohit Poddar is the Managing Director of Poddar Housing and Development Ltd., a Bombay Stock Exchange listed Public Limited Company promoted by the Poddar family of The Poddar Group. Mr. Poddar is also a fellow of the Aspen Institute India for the India Leadership Initiative focusing on business ethics and was also voted one of the 200 Global Young Leaders by Asia Society in 2010. He has been a part of the Poddar Group since 1995 handling various businesses such as automobile tyre manufacturing, textile and apparel manufacturing and organic farming. He co-founded the Organically Grown brand in the USA in 2005 which is an organic lifestyle brand. Mr. Poddar is the visionary behind the affordable housing venture for the Poddar Group which was flagged off in 2009.